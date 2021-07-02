Advertisement

Wichita firefighters warn smaller fireworks cause most injuries year-to-year

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost the Fourth of July and many people have already started shooting fireworks, the Wichita Fire Department warns about the serious injuries fireworks can cause.

When you think about dangerous fireworks, what comes to mind?

The Wichita Fire Department says smaller fireworks - like sparklers and smoke bombs - account for the most injuries every year. As you light them, the heat from the smoke is about a thousand degrees and can cause serious injury.

“That does surprise me a lot actually, I think I’ve heard of it but actually hearing it again surprises me,” said Luke Gauby.

Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department said the most common fireworks-related injuries are to hands and fingers, legs, eyes, head, face and ears. He said young children should not hold lit fireworks or be unattended. The youngest person injured last year was a two-month-old.

“In 2020, the three most common types of fireworks that caused injury were mortars, firecrackers, sparklers and smoke bombs,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Ocadiz said you should always shoot your fireworks where you buy them. Showers or flaming balls over six feet are not permitted within Wichita city limits.

The Wichita Fire Department will be on patrol July 3 and 4. Those violating the city’s fireworks ordinance could face a $250 fine plus court fees.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
Traffic backed up for miles at I-135 at Harry
Wrong-way driver detained on I-135, taken to hospital with injuries
Mosquito season lookahead
KDHE: Most of Kansas at high risk for West Nile Virus
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Fire damage to Beloit's St John's Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Beloit Catholic church closed indefinitely after fire

Latest News

Fireworks hotline opens in Sedgwick County for non-emergency calls
The Wichita Fire Department said a pilot was unharmed after a plane went down Thursday evening...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Wichita fireworks
Wichita Fire Department: Smaller fireworks cause most fireworks-related injuries
Students in a Wichita Public Schools classroom in Wichita, Kansas
Some concerned as Kansas kids return to school unvaccinated, without COVID-19 restrictions