Wichita firefighters warn smaller fireworks cause most injuries year-to-year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost the Fourth of July and many people have already started shooting fireworks, the Wichita Fire Department warns about the serious injuries fireworks can cause.

When you think about dangerous fireworks, what comes to mind?

The Wichita Fire Department says smaller fireworks - like sparklers and smoke bombs - account for the most injuries every year. As you light them, the heat from the smoke is about a thousand degrees and can cause serious injury.

“That does surprise me a lot actually, I think I’ve heard of it but actually hearing it again surprises me,” said Luke Gauby.

Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department said the most common fireworks-related injuries are to hands and fingers, legs, eyes, head, face and ears. He said young children should not hold lit fireworks or be unattended. The youngest person injured last year was a two-month-old.

“In 2020, the three most common types of fireworks that caused injury were mortars, firecrackers, sparklers and smoke bombs,” said Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Ocadiz said you should always shoot your fireworks where you buy them. Showers or flaming balls over six feet are not permitted within Wichita city limits.

The Wichita Fire Department will be on patrol July 3 and 4. Those violating the city’s fireworks ordinance could face a $250 fine plus court fees.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.