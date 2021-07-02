Wichita man sentenced for life in 2017 shooting death of woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man who shot a woman multiple times and left her to die is now sentenced to life in prison.

A district judge sentenced 43-year-old Darnell Coleman Friday. He is eligible for parole after 50 years.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Coleman more than two weeks after the body of Tamsen Kayzer was found north of Peck on south Meridian.

She had been shot five times.

