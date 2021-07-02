Wonderful holiday weekend weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we finally have a storm-free forecast, and it will last through the weekend in the Wichita area. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s will climb into the middle 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A comfortable Friday evening in the 70s will eventually cool-off in to the middle 60s by Saturday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this weekend will allow afternoon temperatures to top-out in the middle to upper 80s which is a few degrees below normal.

Early next week looks even warmer as we eventually climb into the near normal lower 90s. A few storms may return to the state by the middle of the week, especially across central and eastern Kansas.

Today: Partly cloudy, not as humid. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 68.

Sun: High: 88. Low: 68. Sun and cloud mix.

Mon: High: 89. Low: 70. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 91. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; chance of storms at night.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 68. Partly cloudy; chance of storms.

Thu: High: 89. Low: 71. Mostly sunny.

