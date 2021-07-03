Advertisement

Fourth of July: Warm with a few western Kansas storms

It’s going to stay warm throughout the holiday weekend, and some areas in Kansas will have the chance for a few storms.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to stay warm throughout the holiday weekend, and some areas in Kansas will have the chance for a few storms.

Tonight, a few showers and storms will be possible in western Kansas. This will start in the northwestern corner of the state around 9 p.m. and it will continue into the early overnight hours as these showers and storms move to the south, right along the state line with Colorado. We don’t have a great chance for severe weather, but lightning will be possible, so folks who are celebrating outside tonight should be weather-aware. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

The Fourth of July will bring warm temps, a mostly sunny sky, and a few storms to western Kansas. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s in the afternoon. By the early evening, around 6-7 p.m., scattered showers and a few storms could develop in southwestern Kansas. This will continue, off and on, through the evening, ending overnight. The rest of the state will stay dry for the holiday.

Sunshine returns for everybody on Monday with highs in the lower 90s.

More chances for scattered showers and storms will be possible by Wednesday with highs dropping back into the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 90.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 68 Sunny.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

