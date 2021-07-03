Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Even as life gets back to normal for many of us, the pandemic isn’t over. Chris Bretherton, of Haysville, is mourning the death of his wife who died this week. Pamela Acker died on Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 for nearly two weeks

“She got sick, I got sick,” said Bretherton. “She went to the hospital and fought hard for 12 days and her body just, the underlying issues, her body couldn’t take it anymore.”

Bretherton said they were together for 17 years, and he lost his best friend.

“We would always challenge each other,” said Bretherton.” She was my ride or die.”

Something he said has been hard.

“That’s the hardest thing, to lose somebody when they can turn your world around.” said Bretherton.

It’s been even harder for Bretherton who is self-employed and needs back surgery.

“The saying when it rains it pours, and right now it’s kind of flooding us.” Said Bretherton.

Even with all the challenges he is facing, a lot of people have offered their support.

“We really appreciate it as a family,” said Bretherton. “I just want people to know that I am thankful.”

The family has set up a Gofund me to help with expenses during these difficult times.

