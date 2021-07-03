Kansas Athletic Directors respond to recent NIL announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On July 1, college athletic directors around the state of Kansas and around the country woke up facing a new frontier in sports. They are trying to maneuver and make sense of the NCAA’s interim NIL policy as to what athletes can and cannot do.

Wichita State’s director of athletics Darron Boatright said, “I think it would have been nice to have some guidelines that were national. But also I like the ability of each institution to educate and monitor as they see fit.”

Boatright is one of many ADs sorting through the NCAA’s NIL announcement now allowing college-athletes to financially benefit off their name, image and likeness.

“We’re not in this to try and restrict them in any way, we’re here to try to help them. When you are doing business, let us know what that is and we’ll try to help you maneuver it in any way to minimize the potholes.”

Athletic director at Emporia State, Kent Weiser said even though there hasn’t been much of an endorsement demand for division two players, his university now needs to expand life-skills services for athletes who do engage in a financial partnership.

“You’re not going to guarantee anything to anyone as a recruiting enhancement or retention enhancement. That’s the line. Is where is our responsibility to let the kid do it themselves or kinds of guiding them if they ask us questions,” said Weiser.

Both know, there will likely be bumps in the road along the way.

Boatright said, “There’s going to be some tough lessons learned just on the documentation and the taxes and things along those lines that maybe the student hasn’t thought of.”

As of now, Boatright said he’s not aware of any limits on the players with this new NIL policy but said tobacco, alcohol, gaming and he hopes firearms sponsorships are discouraged. He said certain guidelines need to be put in place to remove the risk of a pay-to-play type of deal.

“We have a lot of kids, as well as every university does, that come from hardship backgrounds,” said Boatright. “Just for them to be able to take advantage of what they’ve worked so hard for, and make some money off of it, I think that’s a good thing.”

