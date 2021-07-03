One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County

BUTLER CO., Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically hurt after two separate crashes in the Andover area. The crashes were reported at around 9:00 a.m.

Emergency Communications said there was a single-motorcycle accident but the driver is expected to be okay. Then a second accident involved two passenger vehicles. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound is now open, and one westbound lane is now open.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.