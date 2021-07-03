Advertisement

One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County

police lights
police lights(KWQC)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically hurt after two separate crashes in the Andover area. The crashes were reported at around 9:00 a.m.

Emergency Communications said there was a single-motorcycle accident but the driver is expected to be okay. Then a second accident involved two passenger vehicles. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Eastbound is now open, and one westbound lane is now open.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
A plane went down Thursday evening at K-254 and Greenwich. Wichita firefighters said the pilot...
Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane goes down north of Wichita
Wichita Police have identified 26-year-old Andrew Jones as the suspect in a series of sexual...
Police identify suspect in 3 sexual assaults, standoff in east Wichita
Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County
Additional cases of Shigella connected to Tanganyika Water Park, other illnesses detected
The Mulvane community is rallying together to help an elderly clean up his property. A GoFundMe...
Mulvane community comes together to clean up elderly man’s home

Latest News

Haysville man mourns death of wife
Haysville man mourns death of wife
Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
City of Wichita behind on fire inspections, Century II found in compliance
Century II, a large event and expo venue downtown, hadn’t had a fire inspection until 2019, but...
City of Wichita behind on fire inspections, Century II found in compliance