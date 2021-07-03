Perfect Weather for the 4th of July Holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather for the holiday weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon through Monday. There is a slight chance of storms across western Kansas after sunset tonight, with a few storms possible during the afternoon on the 4th too. The good news- any storms should dissipate through the evening hours Sunday, with most areas of Kansas staying dry for the fireworks celebration shortly after sunset. Dry weather will continue on Monday.

Our next weather system moves slowly through the state on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a chance of showers and storms. Temperatures remain in the 80s and 90s through Friday. Excessive heat is not expected with temperatures hovering around normal for early July.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 87

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, slight chance of storms after midnight. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 68

Mon: High: 89 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 90 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, A few evening storms possible.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 70 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 68 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 92 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

