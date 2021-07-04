1 Dead, 2 injured including 14-year-old in early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Wichita police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting in the 2200 block of south Glendale. When police arrived, they found 3 people shot. Police say one of the victims, a 49-year-old man, died on scene. The 2 others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One was a 14-year-old boy. Police say he was treated with non-life threatening injuries and released. The other victim, a 36-year-old man was also treated and released.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, and that it is still early in the investigation and are still gathering information about what led up to the shooting.

