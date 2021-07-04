Advertisement

1 Dead, 2 injured including 14-year-old in early morning shooting

Wichita Police respond to early morning shooting in SE Wichita. Find 1 dead, 2 injured,...
Wichita Police respond to early morning shooting in SE Wichita. Find 1 dead, 2 injured, including 14-year-old boy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Wichita police said they received several 911 calls about a shooting in the 2200 block of south Glendale. When police arrived, they found 3 people shot. Police say one of the victims, a 49-year-old man, died on scene. The 2 others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One was a 14-year-old boy. Police say he was treated with non-life threatening injuries and released. The other victim, a 36-year-old man was also treated and released.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, and that it is still early in the investigation and are still gathering information about what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
police lights
One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County
Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County
Additional cases of Shigella connected to Tanganyika Water Park, other illnesses detected
NIL impact on college athletics
Kansas Athletic Directors respond to recent NIL announcement
A few storms possible- 4th of July
Perfect Weather for the 4th of July Holiday

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
It’s going to stay warm throughout the holiday weekend, and some areas in Kansas will have the...
Fourth of July: Warm with a few western Kansas storms
police lights
One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County
Haysville man mourns death of wife
Haysville man mourns death of wife