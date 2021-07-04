1 dead, 2 injured, including 14-year-old, in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in the 2200 block of south Glendale in southeast Wichita early Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 1:28 A.M. Sunday, officers received multiple calls reporting a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 49-year-old man who died at the scene.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released. The 36-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and was released.

Police say they believe there was an altercation that led up to the shooting.

WPD says they’re not looking for any additional suspects at this time and will continue gathering information about what led up to the shooting.

