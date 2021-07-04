17-year-old boy dies after being shot at Augusta party
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old Winfield boy was shot at a party in Augusta Saturday morning.
Officers say the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 Block of Church Rd.
There have been no arrests.
No other information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation.
