Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
police lights
One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County
Splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Sedgwick County
Additional cases of Shigella connected to Tanganyika Water Park, other illnesses detected
July 4th travelers face obstacles in cancelled flights.
July fourth travelers frustrated with suddenly canceled flights
NIL impact on college athletics
Kansas Athletic Directors respond to recent NIL announcement

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
police lights
17-year-old boy dies after being shot at Augusta party