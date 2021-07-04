Advertisement

July fourth travelers frustrated with suddenly canceled flights

By Chelsea Croft
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With more people hitting the road and checking in for flights this fourth of July holiday, there are bound to be problems.

Drivers are seeing more congestion on the road, but some flight passengers are facing an even bigger problem.

A lot more traffic, a lot more gas prices going up. It’s kind of annoying but it is what it is, that’s what you expect,” said Jakob Popp who is visiting Wichita for the holiday.

Almost 50 million Americans will be traveling this holiday weekend with a majority taking road trips. Even with gas prices reaching the highest point in seven years, AAA said 91 percent of holiday travel will be by car.

Gregg Poindexter is celebrating the fourth locally, he said, “I was traveling across town, the highways there’s a lot more traffic and there seemed like there were out of state plates on the highway.”

“Up in McPherson, there’s been a couple accidents that I’ve seen, nothing too crazy but a lot of people just driving around,” said Popp.

According to AAA, this Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to see the second-highest number of people traveling, ever.

But not all passengers expecting to fly are taking off on the flight they planned, some airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights over the holiday weekend. That includes Wichita native Austin Falley who is trying to get back home to Washington D.C.

Falley said, “I got a text at 5 am for a 6am wheels up that it was canceled with no explanation. And we got to the airport, and everyone was just stranded when we realized there was just the one Southwest flight, and it was canceled for the day.”

Falley said he spent three hours trying to reach a southwest customer service representative and was unable to. He spoke with a young family with three kids ready for a beach vacation, trying to get answers too until they gave up.

“There are so many people that were waiting for this weekend, were vaccinated and were excited and actually able to do something for the first time,” said Falley. “We finally get to a moment where things feel like they’re getting back to normal and it’s just turned into utter chaos and a logistical nightmare.”

Eisenhower National Airport reports it has seen a more than 400 percent increase in people traveling this past May compared to a year ago.

