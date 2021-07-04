Severe storms possible for the Fourth in western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will be possible for Independence Day in western Kansas, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

These storms could start to pop up around 3 p.m. and continue through about 10 p.m. Some could become severe, with large hail (up to around 2″ in diameter) and wind gusts around 60-70 mph possible.

For the rest of the state, the sky will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy for your Fourth of July evening.

Sunshine will take over Monday and Tuesday and we’ll get warmer, with highs back into the low to mid 90s.

A cold front will move through the state on Wednesday. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms for most of the state and highs will drop back into the mid 80s.

We’ll get warmer through the end of the week with another chance for showers/storms Friday evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 90.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 91.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 94 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

