Sun and high clouds- storms western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of Kansas- a few storms west.

Happy Independence Day from Storm Team 12. Morning showers and rumbles across western Kansas continue to show a diminishing trend this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s across the state. Late in the day (after 3pm) a few storms may develop across western Kansas. By late afternoon evening there is a chance of severe storms- mainly across southwest Kansas. Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern wit the strongest storms. Most of this activity should diminish towards sunset. Fireworks after sunset look like a good bet for the majority of the state. Winds will remain light from the south-southeast.

Monday looks dry with temperatures in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. We are watching another weather system that is expected to move into Kansas Tuesday-Wednesday bringing more chances of rain and a few storms. Behind this system, temperatures will cool off “just a touch” with highs in the 80s fro Wednesday, then we see temperatures back to normal Thursday and even warmer by Friday. A stronger weather system moves in Friday evening/night and may spark more thunderstorms. This system will have a higher potential for strong to severe storms. Temperatures ahead of Friday’s cold front will soar into the 90s, even close to 100 for central and western Kansas. Next weekend looks nice with dry weather in the forecast and highs in the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-10. High: 90.

Monday night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 68.

Tue: High: 90 Sunny, a few storms after midnight.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 72 Mostly sunny, slight chance of evening storms.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

