WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you feel it?

The Kansas Geological Survey measured two earthquakes the morning after Fourth of July.

The first earthquake, a 2.2 Magnitude, struck around the corner of Central and Webb at 7:06 a.m.

The second, a 2.1 Magnitude also at the intersection of Central and Webb, struck at 8:31 a.m.

