73-year-old man killed after one-vehicle crash in Kansas
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRONTENAC, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Kansas man was killed after a crash in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Virgil McCulloch was driving Saturday night in Frontenac, Kansas, when his SUV went off the road.
The vehicle hit a set of mailboxes and a driveway, then sped up rapidly and hit a concrete storm ditch culvert.
He was taken to a hospital in Pittsburg where he died.
