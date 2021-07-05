73-year-old man killed after one-vehicle crash in Kansas

FRONTENAC, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Kansas man was killed after a crash in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Virgil McCulloch was driving Saturday night in Frontenac, Kansas, when his SUV went off the road.

The vehicle hit a set of mailboxes and a driveway, then sped up rapidly and hit a concrete storm ditch culvert.

He was taken to a hospital in Pittsburg where he died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.