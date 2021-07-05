Advertisement

73-year-old man killed after one-vehicle crash in Kansas

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRONTENAC, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Kansas man was killed after a crash in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Virgil McCulloch was driving Saturday night in Frontenac, Kansas, when his SUV went off the road.

The vehicle hit a set of mailboxes and a driveway, then sped up rapidly and hit a concrete storm ditch culvert.

He was taken to a hospital in Pittsburg where he died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
17-year-old boy dies after being shot at Augusta party
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Wichita Police identify man killed in triple shooting involving 14-year-old
July 4th travelers face obstacles in cancelled flights.
July Fourth travelers frustrated with suddenly canceled flights
Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
police lights
One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County

Latest News

Derby Wastewater Treatment Facility
Stream advisory issued for Derby creek, Arkansas River
Local organization trains service dogs for veterans at no cost
Local organization trains service dogs for veterans at no cost
Local organization trains service dogs for veterans at no cost
Local organization trains service dogs for veterans at no cost
Mother honors son killed in drunk driving crash in 2020 4th of July crash
Mother honors son killed in drunk driving crash