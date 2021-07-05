Duplex heavily damaged in fire morning after Fourth of July

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A duplex in southeast Wichita was heavily damaged in a fire the morning after the Fourth of July.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the 12000 block of Willowgreen Circle around 6 a.m. where they found heavy fire and smoke.

Crews said it was too early to determine if the fire was fireworks-related.

Both units were heavily damaged in the fire and the Red Cross was called for five adults and one infant.

