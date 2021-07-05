Firework fire kills cat Fourth of July evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fireworks are to blame for a fire that killed a cat on the Fourth of July, according to Wichita firefighters.

The fire started the night of Fourth of July near Pawnee and Meridian when someone dumped fireworks into a trash can and wheeled it into the garage where it caught fire.

Nobody else was injured in the fire. The damage is estimated at $100,000.

Fire crews said they responded to several calls with trash cans on fire overnight due to people improperly disposing their fireworks.

Crews wanted to remind people to completely submerge leftover fireworks in water, and then allow them to soak overnight before dumping.

