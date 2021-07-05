Hutchinson WR commits to Kansas State

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tyrone Howell played a big part in Hutchinson Community College taking the national title win over Snow College in June, now he will look to make similar plays in Manhattan in the fall.

After originally committing to the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Howell earned a late offer from Chris Klieman and seemed to have jumped on board almost immediately.

Howell is the second player from the national championship team to choose Kansas State. Offensive Lineman Kingsley Ugwu committed to the Wildcats shortly after the season ended.

