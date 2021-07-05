Advertisement

Hutchinson WR commits to Kansas State

Tyrone Howell
Tyrone Howell(KWCH)
By Braxton Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tyrone Howell played a big part in Hutchinson Community College taking the national title win over Snow College in June, now he will look to make similar plays in Manhattan in the fall.

After originally committing to the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Howell earned a late offer from Chris Klieman and seemed to have jumped on board almost immediately.

Howell is the second player from the national championship team to choose Kansas State. Offensive Lineman Kingsley Ugwu committed to the Wildcats shortly after the season ended.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
17-year-old boy dies after being shot at Augusta party
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Wichita Police identify man killed in triple shooting involving 14-year-old
July 4th travelers face obstacles in cancelled flights.
July Fourth travelers frustrated with suddenly canceled flights
Haysville man mourns death of wife who died of COVID-19
Haysville man mourns death of wife who was hospitalized with COVID-19
police lights
One critically hurt after two separate crashes shut down highway in Butler County

Latest News

NIL impact on college athletics
Kansas Athletic Directors respond to recent NIL announcement
Kansas universities talk NIL policy changes
Kansas universities talk NIL policy changes
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning to...
Royals’ Salvador Perez named to seventh All-Star Game
Jayden Garrison
Little River all-star Jayden Garrison to focus on basketball at Hutchinson Community College