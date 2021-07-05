Motorcyclist dies in Sunday night crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say a 50-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into an SUV Sunday night.

Police say first responders near the 3800 block of North Rock Road heard the crash just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night and responded to the scene. Police say they believe the motorcycle was heading northbound when it collided with the SUV heading southbound.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died in the crash.

