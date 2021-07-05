Stream advisory issued for Derby creek, Arkansas River

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for Spring Creek and the Arkansas River, according to the city of Derby.

City utility staff discovered a piece of equipment failed at the Wastewater Treatment Facility. This then caused some incoming sewer water to back up and bypass the facility, into Spring Creek near the Arkansas River.

KDHE recommends that residents and animals do not enter the water in the area.

The advisory will be rescinded once testing shows that contact can be deemed safe.

