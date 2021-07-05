Warm Tuesday, afternoon storms western Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warm weather will continue on Tuesday with scattered storms developing over western Kansas.

It will be a mild start to the day Tuesday with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with a south breeze.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to develop over western Kansas during the afternoon with activity moving southeastward into the evening. Isolated hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into Tuesday night. By Wednesday, the chances will shift into south central Kansas and Wichita with off-and-on storms possible throughout the day. Once again, the risk of severe weather will remain low.

We will dry out late this week as the July warmth continues. Friday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid 90s to near 100. More storms will be possible Friday night and possibly into Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 66

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 89

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 69

Wed: High: 86 Scattered showers and storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 95 Low: 73 Mostly sunny, windy and hot. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 72 Chance of showers and storms.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

