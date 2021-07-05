More children with firework-related injuries in 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local burn nurse said she’s seen a disturbing trend in firework injuries this year – more children being injured by fireworks.

Sarah Fischer, the burn program coordinator for Ascension Via Christi, said her program’s seen more than 16 patients so far, and more are coming in.

While she said she normally sees a mix of adults, teens and kids, this year more of her patients are children between three and 10.

She said injuries range from minor to serious.

“Hands and faces are the most common places that we’ve seen injuries. We have had people, very minor, should be able to heal up, but we’ve also had people and had to admit a few that have required surgical intervention as well.”

Fischer said typically mortars and things people hold in their hands are responsible for the most injuries.

Though she said this year, she’s seen more injuries from smoke bombs that have exploded in peoples’ hands.

Wesley Medical Center said it’s handled around 20 fireworks-related injuries at its four ERs since June 27. Those include burns, broken bones, and even finger amputations. Patients treated were as young as four to adults.

