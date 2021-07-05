Advertisement

Wichita cemetary adding technology to make finding loved ones easier

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of Wichita’s largest cemeteries could soon make it easier to find your loved one using technology.

Many struggle searching through thousands of graves, but Resthaven has a solution.

While they’re not there just yet, Resthaven plans to add QR codes in the future all around the cemetery to try and make it easier to find your loved one.

“I think it’s a great idea, I hope it happens,” Janae Johnson, who has loved ones buried at Resthaven, said.

“I think it would be very easy. Like I said, I have friends out here and I still have to stop and think sometimes now, ‘are they in this one? Or are they in the next block?’” Kaelene Artz, whose husband and friends are buried at the cemetery, said.

To use the QR codes, the black and white blocks, all you have to do is open your smartphone’s camera, point it at the code and a link will pop up.

The link at the cemetery would show you where a loved one’s grave is located.

“Eventually, going into the gardens and putting QR codes out where people will be able to find their loved ones,” Resthaven Sales Manager Andrew Skubitz said.

Making it easier during a hard time, or the years after is what the cemetery aims to do.

“People don’t necessarily want to come in the front door and get jumped on like they’re going to have to buy something, they would like the opportunity to go out and say ‘Well mom and dad are buried here and this garden doesn’t have anything, but the one next to it does.’ Without ever having to talk to someone,” Skubitz said.

“It’s a little bit hard to walk in the mortuary office after you’ve been there for planning so I think it’d be a good idea,” Artz said.

