Wichitans clean up after Fourth of July celebrations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As thousands gathered for the Fourth of July holiday and shot off fireworks, many begin cleaning up.

“Today we are just cleaning up after quite the night of fireworks. We had 30 or 40 people over just shooting them off. They left me to do the clean up,” Drew Sell said. “The shooting off part was more enjoyable than this, especially being as hot as it is.”

Wichita Fire is reminding others that to properly dispose of fireworks, they need to be submerged in water in a metal bucket overnight before they are disposed of.

Don't be this person. Once your fireworks have cooled overnight (preferably in a metal bucket of water), dispose of... Posted by Wichita Fire Department on Monday, July 5, 2021

