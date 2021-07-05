Worry-free start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is quiet start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky, expect highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

It will be a tame start to Tuesday before the first of two cold fronts (this week) starts to move into the state. Showers and storms are possible tomorrow afternoon and night across western Kansas, and some may be severe. Expect a few storms in the Wichita area on Wednesday, though the threat of severe weather is very low.

The second, stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday. The chance of both storms and severe weather is higher later this week, though the exact details are to be determined.

In between the cold fronts, expect some higher heat on Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 67. Partly cloudy; isolated storms.

Thu: High: 93. Low: 72. Sunny.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 71. Mostly sunny, breezy; chance of storms at night.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 65. Morning storms; otherwise partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.