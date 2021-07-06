Chances for rain; cooler weather for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says the showers and storms in western Kansas should weaken as they move along and severe weather is not expected in the coming days. The chance for rain will shift to south central Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

Low temperatures will drop into the 60s for the start of the day Wednesday. Due to the clouds and expected rain, much cooler temperatures can be expected statewide with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Dry weather returns for Thursday with highs warming back to the low 90s. The wind picks up Friday and highs will soar into the mid and upper 90s. Even some 100s are possible in northern Kansas Friday too.

Storms return to the area late Friday night and Saturday as cooler weather pushes back to the area.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Turning mostly cloudy; late PM storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms; mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 90 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 93 Low: 71 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 72 Mostly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; a few storms.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 64 Mostly sunny.

