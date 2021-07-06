Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
Officers arrested Javan Ervin and Jaime Chavez in connection to a police chase, turned deadly...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer

Latest News

KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.
California man shoots, kills armed intruder
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
LIVE: Biden says US military mission in Afghanistan concluding on Aug. 31
The delta variant is surging through populations with low vaccination rates.
COVID vaccines still work against delta variant, researchers find
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme