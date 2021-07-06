Dickinson County Sheriff’s investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male body was found with an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said that county EMS and the Abilene Fire Department were dispatched to a call at the Smoky Hill River bridge just south of Abilene on K-15 Highway when they discovered the body.
Sheriff’s have not released the person’s identity and are contacting next-of-kin.
