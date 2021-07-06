Advertisement

Dole, Roberts back Kansas AG Schmidt in 2022 governor’s race

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to questions during an Associated Press interview in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt argues that a recent Kansas Supreme Court ruling protecting abortion rights could open up new avenues for litigation as defense attorneys are citing it in attacking capital punishment. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts have endorsed Attorney General Derek Schmidt for governor in 2022.

The announcement Tuesday came as Schmidt worked to solidify support among fellow Republicans early enough to blunt a serious primary challenge from former Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The 97-year-old Dole is a former U.S. Senate majority leader and the 1996 GOP presidential nominee. The 85-year-old Roberts served four terms in the U.S. Senate before retiring early this year.

Both Dole and Roberts said Schmidt can defeat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in the November election. Colyer has questioned whether Schmidt is truly a conservative.

