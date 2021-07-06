Advertisement

Fred VanVleet coming to town for TBT

Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet (23) is pictured during NCAA college basketball game between...
Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet (23) is pictured during NCAA college basketball game between Wichita State and Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015. Tulsa won 77-67. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - NBA Champion, and Shocker legend, Fred VanVleet will be in town for at least the opening night of TBT at Charles Koch Arena on July 16th. Schedule depending, he could be in town longer. VanVleet will not play in the tournament, but will be hanging out with the AfterShocks, a Wichita State dominated alumni team.

VanVleet is also expected to have his pop-up shop in town somewhere. Those details are also still being worked out.

Wichita will serve as regional site for The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised live on ESPN, for 2021.

The Wichita Aftershocks, Wichita State’ alumni basketball team, will headline the 16-team regional at Charles Koch Arena July 16-20.

Wichita was going to host a regional in 2020, but the tournament was moved to a bubble in Columbus, Ohio.

Wichita hosted TBT in 2019, breaking the tournament’s attendance records for four days straight.

