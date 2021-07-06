Advertisement

Local pediatrician recommends vaccinating students now for upcoming school year

By Amy Lanski
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Back to School for Wichita Public Schools is just five weeks away.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for students in Wichita Public Schools, there are multiple vaccines that are still required for students.

Some of those include T-DAP, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella, and Hepatitis A.

A local pediatrician said families should make their appointments sooner rather than later so their students don’t miss out on any school. And if families are hesitant about vaccines, they should speak to their doctor.

“Sit down with their regular doctor to talk about it, what the vaccines protect against, and what horrible outcomes could occur if their child was to get the disease, unfortunately,” Dr. Amy Seery said.

The full list of required vaccines is available here.

Doctors recommend vaccinating your child now for COVID-19 so they can be fully vaccinated by the time school starts. COVID-19 vaccines are available to people aged 12 years and over, but Pfizer said it plans to ask for FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 by this fall.

Children ages 12 to 17 years old have been able to get the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since May, but in Kansas, they have the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

Sedgwick County Health Department said currently, only about 12 percent of eligible students are fully vaccinated.

USD 259 is also not requiring masks in schools.

