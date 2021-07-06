Rural America lagging in COVID-19 vaccinations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural America is lagging far behind the national average in the effort of getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Rural America falls behind with only 34% of the adult population vaccinated. Nearly 100% of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations in rural communities are those who are unvaccinated. Alan Morgan, National Rural Health Association CEO says, “the COVID-19 pandemic has especially been hard on rural populations citing a 28% higher mortality rate for rural counties compared with urban counties.”

Next – China is forecast to the number one customer for American farm products this year. This is with the purchase of $35 billion, or about one-fifth of all U.S. agricultural exports. Exports are expected to generate 36 cents of every dollar in cash income this year. This is due to high commodity prices as the world is recovering from the pandemic. Tom Vilsack commented on this matter saying, “we need to be less reliant on one or two countries and more reliant on a number of countries.”

And the dairy industry is rebounding after an epic decline. 18 months after having dairy producers having to dump milk due to lack of demand, U.S. dairy producers have achieved near record highs in 2021. Domestic milk production has been increasing, but year-over-year comparisons are misleading due to last year’s a-typical seasonal production patterns. Fluid milk sales were sharply down during March and April, while commercial cheese sales were up in April.

