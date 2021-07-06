Advertisement

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Akeem Payne, a detention deputy, was arrested on July...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said Akeem Payne, a detention deputy, was arrested on July 4, 2021, for domestic violence criminal damage to property and domestic violence assault.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a Sedgwick County detention deputy on July 4 for domestic violence criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic violence assault.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from an incident involving Detention Deputy Akeem Payne and his domestic partner.

“When probable cause exists to support the elements of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense, an arrest is mandatory under Kansas law,” said the sheriff’s office.

Payne has been employed by the sheriff’s office for just over a year. Following the arrest, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

