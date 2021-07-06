Tuesday afternoon t’storms may be severe for some

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Under a mainly sunny sky, expect highs in the near-normal upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Later today, the first of two cold fronts (this week) will begin its journey across the state. Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening across western Kansas, and some may be severe. Expect a few storms in the Wichita area on Wednesday, though the threat of severe weather is very low.

The second, stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday. The chance of both storms and severe weather is higher later this week, though the exact details are to be determined.

In between the cold fronts, expect some higher heat on Thursday and Friday as temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; isolated storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 87.

Tomorrow Night: An evening storm, then clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67.

Thu: High: 92. Low: 72. Sunny.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 71. Mostly sunny, windy; chance of storms at night.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy and breezy; shower/storm chance.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.

