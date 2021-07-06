Advertisement

Week of July 5: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Fleet Mechanic | Hamilton Trucking Company | Valley Center | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11495918 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: OTR CDL driver

TUESDAY: Building and Machine Maintenance | Center Industries Corp. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11536676

WEDNESDAY: Network Engineer Level II - III | Strategic Data Storage, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11524345

THURSDAY: Garage Door Installer | Cheney Door Co., Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11532447 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Commercial Garage Door Technician

FRIDAY: Technician Maintenance | Kansas Star Casino | Mulvane | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11490857 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple positions for kitchen staff, wait staff, player’s club reps, security, custodial

