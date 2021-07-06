WFD: Tuesday morning house fire appears to not be firework-related

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department battled an early morning house fire in southeast Wichita that caused $70,000 in damage.

Fire crews said they got a call of a housefire a little after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of East Grandview.

When they got there, they saw smoke and fire coming from the garage area of the home.

Fire officials said the fire made its way to the attic of the home and they had to pull the ceiling apart to put the fire out. Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Officials said there were two people living in the home, but they were already outside when emergency crews arrived and nobody was hurt.

Fire crews said they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but said it appears that fireworks were not the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.