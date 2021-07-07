4You: Arkansas City police captain promoted to chief, Maize student graduates solo after positive Covid test

(KWCH) - A former Arkansas police captain Eric Burr was promoted to police chief last night during the city commission meeting.

Burr has been with the department for 25 years. He had been serving as interim chief after former chief Dan ward retired in march.

Burr’s family was on hand last night to pin his new collar brass and badge.

A recent Maize South High School graduate gets a special graduation. Two days before, Piper Pennetti was scheduled to walk across the stage but then tested positive for coronavirus.

A few days after graduation, Maize South High Principal David Hickerson invited her back for her own private ceremony once she was out of quarantine.

The ceremony consisted of Piper, the principal, superintendent, and three members of the maize board of education who presented her with her diploma.

Piper plans to study journalism at Wichita State University beginning this fall.

