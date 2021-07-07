Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested Javan Ervin in connection to a deadly police chase, turned crash in west...
Man arrested in connection to police chase, crash in west Wichita that killed 1
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July
police lights
Dickinson County Sheriff’s investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer
Fireworks over Wichita, Kansas
Wichita Fire Department issues 88 citations over July 4th weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s embattled president, killed at 53
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas