Building You: Laid off worker changes careers during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A laid off worker changed careers from project management to information technology systems during the pandemic.

“During that layoff, it was kind of frustrating but I was able to find that support through the Workforce and through WSU Tech, to transfer over into a different career into IT,” said Briget Young, help desk technician at Derby Public Schools.

Young was chosen as a Metallica Scholar. The program helps pay for technical education programs, such as IT.

“I‘m very appreciative of that because those funds are what allows you to continue to pursue your goal. Sometimes, just along the way, you do need that type of help,” said Young.

At WSU Tech, Young completed most of the IT essentials classes.

“Do I want to go to computer support, which is basically a IT help desk or junior network administrator, or do I want to go into cybersecurity? Obviously, nowadays, there’s a lot of demand for cybersecurity. Trust me, there’s just about as much demand for the help desk because not everybody understands how to communicate with somebody who doesn’t know IT, and it takes a lot of hard work to get there,” said Mark Angelini, program director for IT at WSU Tech.

Angelini said there is increased demand for IT professionals.

“These jobs are starting in the area of around $30,000 a year and going up rapidly from there. a good network administrator can start $60,000 or $70,000 and go well onto the six digit range,” said Angelini.

Young plans to enroll in a Security+ class this fall and hopes to earn a Network+ certification.

To learn more about the various information technology systems programs at WSU Tech, click here.

For more information about IT jobs, click here, or cybersecurity jobs, click here.

