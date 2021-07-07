Advertisement

Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Newly released court documents detail how the FBI infiltrated a so-called “Bible study” group in Virginia after the U.S. Capitol insurrection and arrested its leader.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said.

He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.

A few weeks later, an undercover FBI agent reached out to him.

Court documents say the group is not affiliated with any known major right-wing extremist groups.

During several meetings, members discussed secession, surveilling the Capitol, testing homemade bombs, combat training and covert messaging, the FBI stated.


Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said. He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.(FBI via CNN Newsource)

According to court records, Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.

Duong was arrested last week.

He is facing federal charges for his participation at the insurrection and hasn’t entered a plea.

More than 500 criminal cases linked to the January riot are currently active in U.S. courts.

