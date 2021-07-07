Cold front moving through Kansas Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, but that will soon change as showers and storms move through south-central Kansas. While nothing severe is expected, some of the rain will be heavy at times.

Isolated showers and storms will move through the metro area this morning, but the better bet to get wet will be this afternoon, mainly between 2-6 p.m.

Behind a cold front, we will quickly dry out and cool off this evening. However, the heat returns in a hurry on Thursday as wake-up temperatures in the 60s soar into the 90s during the afternoon. Friday looks even hotter as some spots approach 100 degrees.

A second, stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday and the chance of both storms and severe weather will climb as we head into the weekend. Isolated storms on Friday night, mainly along and north of I-70, will be replaced by scattered to numerous storms on Saturday afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 71. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy and breezy; pm showers/storms.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated pm showers/storms.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 67. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 70. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

