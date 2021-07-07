Advertisement

Cold front moving through Kansas Wednesday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, but...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, but that will soon change as showers and storms move through south-central Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet start to the day in the Wichita area, but that will soon change as showers and storms move through south-central Kansas. While nothing severe is expected, some of the rain will be heavy at times.

Isolated showers and storms will move through the metro area this morning, but the better bet to get wet will be this afternoon, mainly between 2-6 p.m.

Behind a cold front, we will quickly dry out and cool off this evening. However, the heat returns in a hurry on Thursday as wake-up temperatures in the 60s soar into the 90s during the afternoon. Friday looks even hotter as some spots approach 100 degrees.

A second, stronger cold front is expected to arrive on Friday into Saturday and the chance of both storms and severe weather will climb as we head into the weekend. Isolated storms on Friday night, mainly along and north of I-70, will be replaced by scattered to numerous storms on Saturday afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 86.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 95. Low: 71. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy and breezy; pm showers/storms.

Sun: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy, cooler; isolated pm showers/storms.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 67. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 70. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was very critically hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash at Central and Ridge Road.
1 dead after police chase, crash in west Wichita
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July
police lights
Dickinson County Sheriff’s investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound
Fireworks over Wichita, Kansas
Wichita Fire Department issues 88 citations over July 4th weekend
The Wichita Fire Department battled an early morning house fire in southeast Wichita that...
WFD: Tuesday morning house fire appears to not be firework-related

Latest News

Chances for rain will be moving south midweek
Chances for rain; cooler weather for Kansas
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet morning across Kansas with wake-up...
Tuesday afternoon t’storms may be severe for some
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday.
Warm Tuesday, afternoon storms western Kansas
Severe weather chance next 4 days
Worry-free start to the work week