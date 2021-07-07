Douglas County cleans up 2 tons of firework debris

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Many communities are still working to clean up from the fourth of July weekend.

Take a look at these photos -- posted by Douglas County’s Facebook page showing all the firework debris left behind around Lone Star Lake and Wells Overlook Park.

The county says they collected over two tons of blown firework debris during their clean-up effort.

Special shout-out to our Douglas County Public Works crews who cleaned up the areas around Lone Star Lake and Wells... Posted by Douglas County, Kansas Government on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.