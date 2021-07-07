Douglas County cleans up 2 tons of firework debris
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Many communities are still working to clean up from the fourth of July weekend.
Take a look at these photos -- posted by Douglas County’s Facebook page showing all the firework debris left behind around Lone Star Lake and Wells Overlook Park.
The county says they collected over two tons of blown firework debris during their clean-up effort.
