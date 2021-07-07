Advertisement

Douglas County cleans up 2 tons of firework debris

Some of the 2 tons of trash left in the streets after the fourth of July
Some of the 2 tons of trash left in the streets after the fourth of July(Douglas County, Kansas Government Facebook)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Many communities are still working to clean up from the fourth of July weekend.

Take a look at these photos -- posted by Douglas County’s Facebook page showing all the firework debris left behind around Lone Star Lake and Wells Overlook Park.

The county says they collected over two tons of blown firework debris during their clean-up effort.

Special shout-out to our Douglas County Public Works crews who cleaned up the areas around Lone Star Lake and Wells...

Posted by Douglas County, Kansas Government on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

