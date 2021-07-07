Advertisement

Father accused of forcing 8-year-old son to steal packages off porches

By KDKA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania father faces multiple charges after police say he made his 8-year-old son follow delivery vehicles and steal packages off porches.

Pennsylvania State Police say 39-year-old Alexander Soroka had his 8-year-old son grab packages from neighbors’ porches in Youngwood and run home, so the father could use or sell the contents.

“That’s a different level of not being a good human being when you tell your 8-year-old child to follow around delivery vehicles and grab packages off people’s doorsteps,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Alexander Soroka, 39, is facing multiple charges, including theft, after police say he made his...
Alexander Soroka, 39, is facing multiple charges, including theft, after police say he made his 8-year-old son steal packages off people's porches.(Source: Pennsylvania State Police, KDKA via CNN)

Arthur McManus had a package stolen from his porch, a theft that prompted him to buy a doorbell camera. He says he and a friend were installing the camera when they got a visit from a child.

“[He said,] ‘Well, I know who’s stealing the packages.’ My buddy, Craig, goes, ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘I know who’s stealing them.’ He’s like, ‘Who’s that?’ He said, ‘It’s my dad,’” McManus said.

Troopers say another neighbor spotted the boy allegedly taking some goods and was able to identify him. That led the troopers to Soroka, who initially denied the crimes.

However, police say they found more than $300 worth of suspected stolen goods in Soroka’s home.

“When you have merchandise actually at the house that was reported stolen, it makes our job a lot easier,” Limani said.

McManus says he feels bad for the 8-year-old but not his father.

“That’s really pathetic that you put up your child, an innocent kid who doesn’t know any better, to steal mail,” he said.

Soroka faces multiple charges, including theft. His son is not facing any counts due to his age.

Copyright 2021 KDKA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was very critically hurt Tuesday afternoon in a crash at Central and Ridge Road.
1 dead after police chase, crash in west Wichita
police lights
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of 17-year-old in Augusta
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July
Fourth, larger earthquake felt in Eastborough Sunday evening
2 small earthquakes shake Wichita morning after Fourth of July
A duplex in southeast Wichita was destroyed in a fire the morning after Fourth of July.
Duplex heavily damaged in fire morning after Fourth of July

Latest News

Police say they found more than $300 worth of suspected stolen goods in the suspect's home.
Father made 8-year-old son steal packages for him, police say
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener
Wichita police said Ed Harrington broke into a woman's car and attached a GPS in May of 2021.
Man arrested for stalking, accused of attaching GPS device to woman’s car
Chuck Giles
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer