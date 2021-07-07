Gov. Laura Kelly announces $86 million plan to update Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - More road construction is on the way to the north junction of Wichita. Governor Laura Kelly announced an $86 million plan to update roads statewide.

The largest project will happen at the I-235 interchanges that will alleviate congestion, upgrade 19 bridges within the area, and replace the tight loop ramp from K-96 to I-135 with a flyover.

The goal of the construction is to provide safety improvements and reduce collisions.

Mayor Brandon Whipple believes prioritizing investment in infrastructure has the best interest of Wichitans.

“The north junction is a critical connection for the major industry and education that feeds our city. We believe prioritizing infrastructure spending is not just an investment in our city, but really it is an investment in our people.” said the mayor.

The I-135, 1-235, and K-254 interchange project is the most expensive of the six projects announced for south-central Kansas.

