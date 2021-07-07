Hot and humid end to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We head into your Friday Eve with warming temperatures and rising humidity. But this warming trend will be short lived, by Friday the heat will peak with highs in the low to mid 90′s. Expect sunshine tomorrow but increasing cloud cover by Friday. Friday looks mostly cloudy, hot but breezy.

By early Saturday a cold front arrives and with it rain chances and cooler temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Some storms could be severe with locally heavy rain possible at times. This front though will cool temperatures down by 10° or so with 80′s expected over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 71.

Fri: High: 93 Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 72 Mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 65 Becoming partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Mostly sunny, breezy.

