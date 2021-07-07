Advertisement

Hugoton man arrested for alledged sexual assault of 5-year-old

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUGOTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in Hugoton last month.

Police said the assault occurred on June 25. Police found during the investigation that Juan “Johnny” Gonzalez had allegedly assaulted the boy.

Police plan to present their case to the Stevens County attorney.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (620) 544-4959.

