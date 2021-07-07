Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Some Kansas City drivers found themselves in rising waters Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out a shot of people driving through floodwaters on the I-35 at West Pennway near downtown.

MoDOT said emergency crews were on their way to clear the drains. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

🚨Breaking: Heavy rains have flooded SB I-35 @ West Pennway near downtown KC. Emergency Response is on the way to clear the drains. Plz find an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/chrlcl8i7V — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 7, 2021

