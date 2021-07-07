Advertisement

Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on...
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out photo on Wednesday showing flooding on I-35 at West Pennway in Kansas City, Mo.(Missouri Department of Transporation)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Some Kansas City drivers found themselves in rising waters Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out a shot of people driving through floodwaters on the I-35 at West Pennway near downtown.

MoDOT said emergency crews were on their way to clear the drains. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger Cornish
Longtime KWCH anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
Officers arrested Javan Ervin in connection to a deadly police chase, turned crash in west...
2 men arrested following west Wichita chase, crash that killed pregnant woman
A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV late on the Fourth of July.
Wichita Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Fourth of July
police lights
Dickinson County Sheriff’s investigating after body found with apparent gunshot wound
Nearly one year since Neighbor's Bar and Grill owner Chuck Giles was murdered, investigators...
FF12 Investigation: Detectives believe murdered restaurant owner knew his killer

Latest News

1,000 cases have been reported since this last Friday
New report on active Covid-19 cases in Kansas
Sunflower Summer
Kansas creates app for families to experience museums, zoos, historic landmarks for free
Some of the 2 tons of trash left in the streets after the fourth of July
Douglas County cleans up 2 tons of firework debris
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash