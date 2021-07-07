Kansas City drivers caught in major flooding on I-35
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Some Kansas City drivers found themselves in rising waters Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted out a shot of people driving through floodwaters on the I-35 at West Pennway near downtown.
MoDOT said emergency crews were on their way to clear the drains. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
