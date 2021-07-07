Advertisement

Kansas creates app for families to experience museums, zoos, historic landmarks for free

Sunflower Summer
Sunflower Summer(Kansas State Department of Education)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KWCH) - For most, there’s only a month left before school starts. That also means there’s still one month left of summer.

The Kansas State Department of Education hopes that during that time, families can experience what the state has to offer through its Sunflower Summer program.

“We know that social interaction and exposure to a variety of activities supports the healthy development of children of all ages. Sunflower Summer is an experiential approach to learning that can support transition into the fall school term,” reads a statement on the Sunflower Summer website.

The program is open to Kansas residents with students enrolled in Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Students have access to 1 free ticket per child to over 70 Kansas attractions, museums, zoos, and more. Up to two adults may access a ticket voucher on the Sunflower Summer app, when accompanying Kansas students enrolled in Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade on a visit to a Sunflower Summer participating attraction.

The app is available through the Apple Store. Android users

